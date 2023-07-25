Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Astronics has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $681.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Astronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Astronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Astronics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

