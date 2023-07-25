AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,940,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

