Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ORAAF stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.