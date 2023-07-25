Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,942 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aurora Innovation worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $309,353.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,380,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.