Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.25

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.25 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.26), with a volume of 1545448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.24).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.13 and a beta of 1.53.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

