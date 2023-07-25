Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Up 25%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 227,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 86,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avidian Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

