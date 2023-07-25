Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Price Performance

Shares of LON AXI remained flat at GBX 87.50 ($1.12) during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.87. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.29 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £80.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00.

