Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $92,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,675.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,751,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,829,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,751,051 shares in the company, valued at $452,829,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,207,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.