Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 25,276 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,438 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $198,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $204.22.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

