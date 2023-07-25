Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of Sprout Social worth $60,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 197,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $3,083,944 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

