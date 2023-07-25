Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 942,834.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,984 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.69% of Pool worth $226,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Pool by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 37.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $365.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.73. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

