Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $217.97 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,525 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.78% of Entegris worth $217,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5,243.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

