Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,676,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931,898 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Banco Bradesco worth $145,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $57,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

