Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 295,210 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,147,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,210 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.10% of Lufax worth $51,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 268.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 495.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lufax by 117.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 998,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 539,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Lufax Price Performance

LU stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.