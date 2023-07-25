Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 37,916 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,916 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $56,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

