Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 863 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.95% of Shockwave Medical worth $75,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,748,000 after buying an additional 148,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,175 shares of company stock worth $7,167,380. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.