BakeryToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.30 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $666,260.84 and approximately $2.30 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

