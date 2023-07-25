Bank of America Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 231,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 386,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

