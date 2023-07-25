Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

