BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Up 4.1 %

BankUnited stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

