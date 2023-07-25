Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

