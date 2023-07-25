Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 3,877,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,895. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

