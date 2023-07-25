Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises about 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 160,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,898. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $74.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

