Barnett & Company Inc. Has $6.64 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 205,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

