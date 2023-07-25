Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $207,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Target by 6.2% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 36,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Target by 18.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $134.09. 1,599,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

