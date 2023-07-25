Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 623,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. 16,743 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $483.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.