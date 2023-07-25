Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 2.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 1,055,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,798. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

