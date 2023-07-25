Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,395 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.