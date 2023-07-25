Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 357.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 37.75 ($0.48).

BSE stock traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 451,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.07. The company has a market capitalization of £103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

