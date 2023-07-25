Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 117,438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 219,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 10,127,370 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

