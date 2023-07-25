Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 1.7 %

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.11. 266,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day moving average is $209.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.