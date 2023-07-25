Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 822.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 357,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 414,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 85,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.