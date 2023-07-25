Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.28. 172,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

