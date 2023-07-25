BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $417.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $419.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.