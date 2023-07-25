Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 213.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

