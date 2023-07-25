Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS VUSB opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

