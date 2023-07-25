Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XAIR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.69 on Friday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.37.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

