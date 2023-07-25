Black Hills Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 665,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,099. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

