Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 198.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

