BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:ZWU traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 145,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,464. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$10.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.30.

