Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,800.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,774.60.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,893.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,696.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,576.92. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,998.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

