Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRLXF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

