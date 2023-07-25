Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$35.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.96 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.24.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0667472 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

