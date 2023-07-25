Boundary Creek Advisors LP Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,077 shares during the period. Deluxe makes up approximately 0.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned 1.72% of Deluxe worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 33,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.40 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

