Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,749. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

