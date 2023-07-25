Brokerages Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) PT at $376.67

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. Teleperformance has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $173.52.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

