Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

