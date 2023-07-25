BTIG Research Raises Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $7.50

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.55 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

