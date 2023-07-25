Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.91

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.91 and last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 98778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Bunge Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

