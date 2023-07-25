Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.24. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 562 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

